Where is this "pocket". Add to pocket ?
Move mouse to the bottom right corner of your post to see "to pocket".
"to pocket" is copy-paste tool:
You/we can click on any post on the forum with "to pocket", after that (when writing new post) - click on "from pocket":
It may be same with the Market description for example.
Move mouse to the bottom right corner of your post to see "to pocket".
"to pocket" is copy-paste tool:
You/we can click on any post on the forum with "to pocket", after that 9when writing new post) - click on "from pocket":
It may be same with the Market description for example.
My screen does not have an image icon but only text "to pocket".
However, I don't see that it actually does anything from what I can tell. Clicking on "to pocket" has some text indicating the appropriate comment etc. But with Market Place it looks like the same text "to pocket".
I don't see what it actually does or how to make use of anything that I have sent "to pocket".
Do you have a "to pocket" section that you can see all your pocket items etc. ?
I do see that when I post in the forum, there is a NEW Pocket at the top and this seems to be more of a clip board type thing but there is no market place items there or anywhere that I can tell.
My screen does not have an image icon but only text "to pocket".
However, I don't see that it actually does anything from what I can tell. Clicking on "to pocket" has some text indicating the appropriate comment etc. But with Market Place it looks like the same text "to pocket".
I don't see what it actually does or how to make use of anything that I have sent "to pocket".
Do you have a "to pocket" section that you can see all your pocket items etc. ?
I do see that when I post in the forum, there is a NEW Pocket at the top and this seems to be more of a clip board type thing but there is no market place items there or anywhere that I can tell.
I know the following: if I reload the page so this "pocket" (saved text) will be disappeared.
And I did not use it for the Market.
That is correct, because that is where you "copy to pocket", but then you have to use it somewhere, such as a blog comments/post or forum post where you "paste from pocket". However, don't use it in the forum, because it is against the rules to mention Market products.
You can also "copy to pocket", CodeBase publications and forum posts, which you can then "paste" to the forum or blog.
And there is only one "pocket" in use at a time. Every time you "copy" you lose the previous one.
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Sorry for this stupid question but when I add items from market place to pocket what does it do and where does it go ?
Is there some way to view the pocket ? I assumed that it was some sort of wish list or watch list feature or something. However, I can't actually find the pocket.