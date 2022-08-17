Custom symbol historical data
I have made some custom symbols of my own but data keeps on missing. Can anyone guide me how do I fix this problem (Please ignore the indicator used)
What data do you use?
I have made a video about how to create a custom symbol using data from dukascopy. Maybe thats helpful. Also can you post your symbol settings?
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- 2022.06.11
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