Custom symbol historical data

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I have made some custom symbols of my own but data keeps on missing. Can anyone guide me how do I fix this problem (Please ignore the indicator used)

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What data do you use?

I have made a video about how to create a custom symbol using data from dukascopy. Maybe thats helpful. Also can you post your symbol settings?

https://youtu.be/ysjRIxXQ1KY

Get FREE price data for Metatrader!
Get FREE price data for Metatrader!
  • 2022.06.11
  • www.youtube.com
In this video I show how to download and insert historical price data for Metatrader for free.As an algo trader I develop and trade strategies with metatrade...
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