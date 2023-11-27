Writing a profitable trading bot - page 2
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Just implemented the 2-Period RSI strategy maximo quoted. It looks good and could be proven positive expectancy.
The author shares the strategy for free so it's a bit slow and the drawdown may scare you to unplug.
Tested From 2020.1.1 till now at 0.01 lots
Spread is 20 (Some brokers offer a lower spread for a commision fee)
Profit: 272 USD
Profit Factor: 1.56
Maximum Drawdown: 113 USD
Longs: 53 (53% won)
Shorts: 53 (35% won)
Just implemented the 2-Period RSI strategy maximo quoted. It looks good and could be proven positive expectancy.
The author shares the strategy for free so it's a bit slow and the drawdown may scare you to unplug.
Tested From 2020.1.1 till now at 0.01 lots
Spread is 20 (Some brokers offer a lower spread for a commision fee)
Profit: 272 USD
Profit Factor: 1.56
Maximum Drawdown: 113 USD
Longs: 53 (53% won)
Shorts: 53 (35% won)
Thank you for sharing.
Is that an average win rate of 44%?
Why is there such an imbalance between buy and sell?
Probably because the symbol in question has a longer-term up-trend bias for the test period.
EDIT: Confirmed. GBP/JPY does have a up-trend bias since the beginning of 2020.
EDIT: Confirmed. GBP/JPY does have a up-trend bias since the beginning of 2020.
Thank you for sharing.
Is that an average win rate of 44%?
Why is there such an imbalance between buy and sell?
No problem. The imbalance could be the uptrend bias like Fernando said. In the video the guy tested it from 2011 till now and the result was impressive.
I tested it again from March 2017(max I can have on MT4) in Every Tick mode, and the overall winrate is about 38%, with Long winrate 42% and Short 34%.