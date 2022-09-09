3 take profit method - page 2
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What is your opinion/experience on the effectiveness/profitability of 3 take profit method?
I'm now so favoring 1 stop loss, 1 take profit, nothing more.
What is your opinion/experience on the effectiveness/profitability of 3 take profit method?
My Opinion, the purpose to have multiple TP is because the trader want to hold the potion and let the profit run,
but the other way, the trader try to avoid when the price pullback.
So, u can partial TP for secure ur balance/capital, and move your SL to open position for remain position,
so u will not confused to make many partial TP.
Just my Opinion
Cheers
No, you don't have to use trailing-stop for partial closing. You can do it with or with-out. Both forms are valid and depends on the strategy. The maths is just different between the two.
How do you execute a partial closing with MT5?
It may be related to channel trading (MA channel with confirmation of Stochastic) - from this thread - Stochastic :