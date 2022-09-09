3 take profit method - page 2

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John Winsome Munar:
What is your opinion/experience on the effectiveness/profitability of 3 take profit method?

I'm now so favoring 1 stop loss, 1 take profit, nothing more.

 
John Winsome Munar:
What is your opinion/experience on the effectiveness/profitability of 3 take profit method?

My Opinion, the purpose to have multiple TP is because the trader want to hold the potion and let the profit run,

but the other way, the trader try to avoid when the price pullback.

So, u can partial TP for secure ur balance/capital, and move your SL to open position for remain position,

so u will not confused to make many partial TP.

Just my Opinion

Cheers

 
Keep in mind you must use a Trailing stop for partial closing.
[Deleted]  
David Diez #: Keep in mind you must use a Trailing stop for partial closing.

No, you don't have to use trailing-stop for partial closing. You can do it with or with-out. Both forms are valid and depends on the strategy. The maths is just different between the two.

 
How do you execute a   partial closing with MT5?
 
DaveJH #:
How do you execute a   partial closing with MT5?
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/trading/performing_deals#position_close
Executing Trades - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5 Help
Executing Trades - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
The trading activity in the platform implies forming and sending market and pending orders to be executed by a broker, as well as managing current...
 
Thank you!
 

It may be related to channel trading (MA channel with confirmation of Stochastic) - from this thread - Stochastic :

channel trading

Stochastic - How to use the Stochastic O oscillator inside manual trading systems
Stochastic - How to use the Stochastic O oscillator inside manual trading systems
  • 2013.06.01
  • www.mql5.com
There is big community of stochastic-lovers - they are uploading the images with this indicator, they are collecting some versions of this indicator (such as double stochastic, double smoothing stochastic, or [whatever] stochastic) and creating the systems based it
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