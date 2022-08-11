Anyone else experience huge slippage on USDJPY ?

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55 pips is the largest slippage on record for me, how about you?


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maximo:55 pips is the largest slippage on record for me, how about you?

Yes, it happened across the board.

 
maximo:

55 pips is the largest slippage on record for me, how about you?


Your broker made a good slippage to you. My broker slippage was about 114 pips at that time.
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