Anyone else experience huge slippage on USDJPY ?
maximo:55 pips is the largest slippage on record for me, how about you?
Yes, it happened across the board.
maximo:Your broker made a good slippage to you. My broker slippage was about 114 pips at that time.
55 pips is the largest slippage on record for me, how about you?
Files:
slippage.jpg 22 kb
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55 pips is the largest slippage on record for me, how about you?