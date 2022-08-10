statistic not showing correct, whats the possible solution.
link has been removed now how to ask a question here
It may be for many reason:
1. You lost initial deposit (197.00 USD) - yes, it may be related to your initial deposit;
2. your broker archived the history for you (some brokers are doing it - ask your broker about it);
3. Your signal was monitored since 28 of July here -
..and no one knows (and no one will check) about what was happened before this date -
I am suggesting to you to create new signal with the other trading account, and start trading after you create a signal.
Thankyou for detailed answer, is there any way to rectify this can you suggest me some thing
I noticed on other websites like myfx abd few other my stats are showing good as per the results, its just here that it is showing negative
Hozeifa M Haji #:
I noticed on other websites like myfx abd few other my stats are showing good as per the results, its just here that it is showing negative
I noticed on other websites like myfx abd few other my stats are showing good as per the results, its just here that it is showing negative
Export the history to CSV and recalculate it following the formula: How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
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My signal is not showing correct statistics, how to solve this
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