How do you delete free "purchased" indicator from the Purchased list

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Is there a way to remove these free indicators from my purchased list? I no longer use them, and I keep getting update messages on them. Don't want to see them in my "purchased" list neither. Thank you in advance! Purchased
 
I have no idea how to remove them.
I am having many indicators incl free ones, and I am not using many of them ... no idea about how to remove.
 
I don't think you can remove them.
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