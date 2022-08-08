How do you delete free "purchased" indicator from the Purchased list
Is there a way to remove these free indicators from my purchased list? I no longer use them, and I keep getting update messages on them. Don't want to see them in my "purchased" list neither. Thank you in advance!
- You can now delete old private messages using a timer
- Listing all indicators
- Can'l load indicators on charts
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