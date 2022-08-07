invalid pointer access
GCR_lipe fe:
i am studying this code and i am getting this error what could it be.
From the image one can infer it is line 304
CCurve *curve=m_graph_results.CurveGetByIndex(0);
You would need to investigate why the function is not returning a valid pointer - do you need some steps to initialize prior to calling this?
The two lines before suggest that
R4tna C #:
Da imagem pode-se inferir que é a linha 304
Você precisaria investigar por que a função não está retornando um ponteiro válido - você precisa de algumas etapas para inicializar antes de chamar isso?
As duas linhas anteriores sugerem que
in this case, it takes the information from the optimization results and creates a panel on the graph after it finishes the optimizations
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i am studying this code and i am getting this error what could it be.