invalid pointer access

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i am studying this code and i am getting this error what could it be.

Files:
Experts_x1c.zip  874 kb
Capturarerroinvalid.PNG  45 kb
 
GCR_lipe fe:

i am studying this code and i am getting this error what could it be.

From the image one can infer it is line 304

   CCurve *curve=m_graph_results.CurveGetByIndex(0);

You would need to investigate why the function is not returning a valid pointer - do you need some steps to initialize prior to calling this?

The two lines before suggest that


 
R4tna C #:

Da imagem pode-se inferir que é a linha 304

Você precisaria investigar por que a função não está retornando um ponteiro válido - você precisa de algumas etapas para inicializar antes de chamar isso?

As duas linhas anteriores sugerem que


 in this case, it takes the information from the optimization results and creates a panel on the graph after it finishes the optimizations

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