I want to create file with code "UTF-8", but the file is alway "UTF-16".
try to delete the original one before creating another one maybe the files are in conflict when you are trying to create them
FileDelete("fractals.csv"); << then >> file write code
Yu Zhang:
But the file is always "UTF-16":
Since I want to generate a lot of csv in utf-8, the conversion is not very convenient. I want to generate directly, what should I do?
I changed it to FILE_ANSI and it worked when I tried - the documentation says it writes one byte symbols with this option
int filehandle = FileOpen("fractals.csv", FILE_WRITE | FILE_ANSI, '\t', CP_UTF8); //---> I set it UTF8
In these situations, complexity comes at a benefit to the solution. I would consider the compatibility issues as well as the moral implications.
However, such problems are often solved by a simple syntax change in the programming. Just things to consider.
However, such problems are often solved by a simple syntax change in the programming. Just things to consider.
rms2256 #: In these situations, complexity comes at a benefit to the solution. I would consider the compatibility issues as well as the moral implications. However, such problems are often solved by a simple syntax change in the programming. Just things to consider.What on earth are you rambling on about?
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But the file is always "UTF-16":
Since I want to generate a lot of csv in utf-8, the conversion is not very convenient. I want to generate directly, what should I do?