Overdue EA Coding Order Fulfillment Time
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After reading it, I understand that I am not entitled to arbitration, nor
of unilateral termination of
the agreement even when the developer is 6 months late for example.
Hello, I was two times a customer in the freelance area, by my experience, developers have the rush to finish the job, most likely the job will be done by requirements accepted by the two parties in a rush and payment will be unblocked very fast.
As a client, I would never wait 6 month to pass before calling in arbitration. I believe you are fully entitled to request arbitration, and the third party will then decide upon the case. If I remember right there was a specific term for both parties for each stage of the contract, above that term one is entitled to call for arbitration. my 2 centsEdit: you did made it clear the dead line you require when you handled out the ''requirement specifications'', the delivery from customer and acceptance from developer of that document is a must before work starts. system will not move the job further without the reqs specs agreed upon
Hello!
Can someone tell me if I can go to arbitration if the developer I have an agreement with to make an EA delays too much?
Yes, you can.
If the developer is not responding to your messages or obviously using delaying tactics, you can request arbitration.
The terms of service state that I have the right to arbitrate only on matters of specification, but not time.
in my opinion the minute you have opened an order in freelance, you stated the deadline. if such deadline is overdue one is fully entitled to ask for arbitration both the customer or the developer .
also you put up a text there, i think is from bulgarian, this is the google translation of it:
''
If the developer doesn't respond to your messages or apparently uses delaying tactics, you can request arbitration.
''
The terms of service state that I have the right to arbitrate only on matters of specification, but not time.
You specified a deadline in the requirements negotiation. That deadline is part of the specification as far as I am concerned.
As I said
Yes, you can.
If the developer is not responding to your messages or obviously using delaying tactics, you can request arbitration.
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Hello!
Can someone tell me if I can go to arbitration if the developer I have an agreement with to make an EA delays too much?