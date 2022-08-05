Log files

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Hello

How can i delete log files from EA or stop using them so i wont get this error:

 "log files size exceeded 2055 MB"

While uploading  new version ?

 
Aharon Tzadik: stop using them

So stop Printing/Alerting.

Open one and look what you are putting in.

 
Aharon Tzadik:

Hello

How can i delete log files from EA or stop using them so i wont get this error:

 "log files size exceeded 2055 MB"

While uploading  new version ?

What system are you using? PM if you need information.


Regards,


DTRH

 
William Roeder #:

So stop Printing/Alerting.

Open one and look what you are putting in.

Yup - and you can manually delete old files by right clicking on the experts tabs and selecting Open.


 


Thank you all.

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