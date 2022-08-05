Log files
Aharon Tzadik: stop using them
So stop Printing/Alerting.
Open one and look what you are putting in.
Aharon Tzadik:
Hello
How can i delete log files from EA or stop using them so i wont get this error:
"log files size exceeded 2055 MB"
While uploading new version ?
What system are you using? PM if you need information.
Regards,
DTRH
Thank you all.
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Hello
How can i delete log files from EA or stop using them so i wont get this error:
"log files size exceeded 2055 MB"
While uploading new version ?