MT4 not showing triangle for 1 click trading

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Hello 


My MT4 account is not showing triangle for 1 click trading. I have enabled 1 click in my settings but it is not available for use in the left hand corner. No triangle is visible. 

 
elizabethbothi:

Hello 


My MT4 account is not showing triangle for 1 click trading. I have enabled 1 click in my settings but it is not available for use in the left hand corner. No triangle is visible. 

What triangle?

Right click on your chart >> One Click Trading.



 
Eleni Anna Branou #: What triangle?

Enable ToolsOptions (Control+O) → Trade → One Click Trading and then use Alt+T or click on the triangle.

One Click closed One Click open
 
William Roeder #:

Enable ToolsOptions (Control+O) → Trade → One Click Trading and then use Alt+T or click on the triangle.

Thanks for the info William, I always used the right click.

 
hi im Amir from iran. ....What is your suggestion for us for EA?

Do you recommend that to us?

And which EA do you recommend on which currency pair?
 
behnam asgari #:
hi im Amir from iran. ....What is your suggestion for us for EA?

Do you recommend that to us?

And which EA do you recommend on which currency pair?

Such recommendations are not allowed in the forum, you should make your own search.

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