MT4 not showing triangle for 1 click trading
elizabethbothi:
Hello
My MT4 account is not showing triangle for 1 click trading. I have enabled 1 click in my settings but it is not available for use in the left hand corner. No triangle is visible.
What triangle?
Right click on your chart >> One Click Trading.
hi im Amir from iran. ....What is your suggestion for us for EA?
Do you recommend that to us?
And which EA do you recommend on which currency pair?
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Hello
My MT4 account is not showing triangle for 1 click trading. I have enabled 1 click in my settings but it is not available for use in the left hand corner. No triangle is visible.