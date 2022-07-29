MT4 putting more bars in charts than "Max bars in history" & "Max bars in chart" + Forex.com buggy data on AUD/USD daily
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I'm using some MT4 installations with a Forex.com demo account either for historical analysis or market watching. For my live market watching setup I want to limit the number of bars to 800, which I set.
I mainly did this because the AUD/USD daily chart has a rogue candle at 2016-10-11 (october 11) that goes to a price of ~$7.54. I've tried downloading the history files and deleting all the AUD/USD daily data in the history center. When it re-downloads it, that rogue candle is still there, screwing up a certain indicator.
For some reason, no matter what I do, it keeps putting more than 800 bars on the chart.
My layout has lots of currency pair daily charts which also have a lot more than 800 bars. Do I have to wipe out the data of ALL the charts in order for them to conform to the 800 maximum? It seems no matter what I put in the maximum bars setting, MT4 with Forex.com will download as much historical data as possible until it reaches the absolute limit of how far back it can go. For instance, if I go all the way to the beginning of these charts, it won't download any more.