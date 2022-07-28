Can't move a signal on another subscription ?
Valentin Garreau:
I put "SolidECN-Server" in broker and my login into login. I click on Move. The pop up close, but the broker displayed on the page didn't change. It's still the old one.
You can't move MT4 signal subscription to MT5 account.
Ok thank you.
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Hello,
I'm trying to move a signal i bought by mistake on the wrong broker.
So as the tutorial shown me i'm going to https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
I click
I pick 'Move subscription'.
I put "SolidECN-Server" in broker and my login into login. I click on Move. The pop up close, but the broker displayed on the page didn't change. It's still the old one.
Some one can help me please :) ?