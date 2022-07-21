Labels not showing on cahrt

New comment
 

Hi

I have an issue in the below code where some labels do not appear on the chart, and I get different results when I count down or up on the ObjectCreate loop, as shown in the images attached below.

Also as a beginner in coding, and just learned to use arrays. This code is part of a huge code as a dashboard that reads data from trades placed by the other 2 EAs, so the table consists of around 30 rows. All rows are like this part of the code, I just paste this one to make it simpler to discuss. So the entire code repeating the same part for all rows, I would appreciate it if suggest more effective methods I can research and learn about to implement in this code

extern double GAP=90;

extern int S_EA_MagicNumber=45311143;

extern string Symbol1="GBPJPYx";
extern string Symbol2="AUDUSDx";
extern string Symbol3="AUDCHFx";
extern string Symbol4="EURAUDx";
extern string Symbol5="USDJPYx";
extern string Symbol6="USDCHFx";
extern string Symbol7="GBPAUDx";
extern string Symbol8="EURUSDx";


void OnTick()
{
delete_OBJ_LABEL(); // Delete Labels Function
//========================================ROW:S_Sell Lot Value
double SSLVAT[8];
   for(int SSLVATi=OrdersTotal()-1;SSLVATi>=0;SSLVATi--)
   //for(int SSLVATi=0;SSLVATi<=OrdersTotal();SSLVATi++)
   {
        if (OrderSelect(SSLVATi,SELECT_BY_POS))
           if(OrderType()==OP_SELLLIMIT && OrderMagicNumber()==S_EA_MagicNumber)
                if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol1) SSLVAT[0]= OrderLots();
                else if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol2) SSLVAT[1]= OrderLots();
                else if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol3) SSLVAT[2]= OrderLots();
                else if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol4) SSLVAT[3]= OrderLots();
                else if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol5) SSLVAT[4]= OrderLots();
                else if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol6) SSLVAT[5]= OrderLots();
                else if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol7) SSLVAT[6]= OrderLots();
                else if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol8) SSLVAT[7]= OrderLots();
   }
//===lables

   string SSLVAT_labels[8];
   SSLVAT_labels[0]=SSLVAT[0];
   SSLVAT_labels[1]=SSLVAT[1];
   SSLVAT_labels[2]=SSLVAT[2];
   SSLVAT_labels[3]=SSLVAT[3];
   SSLVAT_labels[4]=SSLVAT[4];
   SSLVAT_labels[5]=SSLVAT[5];
   SSLVAT_labels[6]=SSLVAT[6];
   SSLVAT_labels[7]=SSLVAT[7];
   int SSLVAT_L_end = ArraySize(SSLVAT_labels);
   for( int SSLVAT_Li=SSLVAT_L_end-1; SSLVAT_Li>=0 ; SSLVAT_Li--)
   //for( int SSLVAT_Li=0; SSLVAT_Li<=SSLVAT_L_end ; SSLVAT_Li++)
      {
      ObjectCreate(SSLVAT_labels[SSLVAT_Li],OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0);
      ObjectSet(SSLVAT_labels[SSLVAT_Li],OBJPROP_CORNER,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER);
      ObjectSet(SSLVAT_labels[SSLVAT_Li],OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,(SSLVAT_Li+1)*GAP);
      ObjectSet(SSLVAT_labels[SSLVAT_Li],OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,70);
      ObjectSetText(SSLVAT_labels[SSLVAT_Li],SSLVAT_labels[SSLVAT_Li],15,"Impact",White);
      } 

Comment(Symbol1,": ",SSLVAT[0],"\r\n",Symbol2,": ",SSLVAT[1],"\r\n",Symbol3,": ",
SSLVAT[2],"\r\n",Symbol4,": ",SSLVAT[3],"\r\n",Symbol5,": ",SSLVAT[4],"\r\n",
Symbol6,": ",SSLVAT[5],"\r\n",Symbol7,": ",SSLVAT[6],"\r\n",Symbol8,": ",SSLVAT[7]); //comment on chart only to validate the labels
//============================Header: Symbols =========================
   string Symbols_labels[8];
      	Symbols_labels[0]=Symbol1;Symbols_labels[1]=Symbol2;Symbols_labels[2]=Symbol3;
	Symbols_labels[3]=Symbol4;Symbols_labels[4]=Symbol5;Symbols_labels[5]=Symbol6;
	Symbols_labels[6]=Symbol7;Symbols_labels[7]=Symbol8;
   int s_end = ArraySize(Symbols_labels);
   for( int si=s_end-1; si>=0; si-- )
      {
      ObjectCreate(Symbols_labels[si],OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0);
      ObjectSet(Symbols_labels[si],OBJPROP_CORNER,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER);
      ObjectSet(Symbols_labels[si],OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,(si+1)*GAP);
      ObjectSet(Symbols_labels[si],OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,20);
      ObjectSet(Symbols_labels[si],OBJPROP_ZORDER,1);
      ObjectSetText(Symbols_labels[si],Symbols_labels[si],15,"Impact",White);
      }


} // End OnTick

//============================= deleting function
void delete_OBJ_LABEL()
{
   for(int ii = ObjectsTotal() -1; ii >=0; ii--)
   {
   ObjectsDeleteAll(0,0,OBJ_LABEL); //This will delete only Lable objects
   //ObjectDelete(ObjectName(ii));  //This will delete all objects
   }
}

.


New comment