Labels not showing on cahrt
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Hi
I have an issue in the below code where some labels do not appear on the chart, and I get different results when I count down or up on the ObjectCreate loop, as shown in the images attached below.
Also as a beginner in coding, and just learned to use arrays. This code is part of a huge code as a dashboard that reads data from trades placed by the other 2 EAs, so the table consists of around 30 rows. All rows are like this part of the code, I just paste this one to make it simpler to discuss. So the entire code repeating the same part for all rows, I would appreciate it if suggest more effective methods I can research and learn about to implement in this code
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