Indicators: Candle Time End and Spread - page 2

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CANDLE
 
THanks
 
Great information tool! Minimalistic and user friendly. Thank you and recommended!
 
Thank you for great indicator!
 
Very good. Worked first time.
 

I did it...

 
Thanks Marcos.
 
I've been using it for years, it's perfect.
 
Marcos #:

Watch on YouTube how to install indicators on mt5.

OR click on candle_time_end_and_spread. mq5 (2.49 KB), then open.

When you open Metatrader, click compile.

Then go to the chart screen, ctrl + n and find the indicator, drag it to the chart.

It still didn't work.
 
Bethe Goncalves # it's not letting you change the colour. and the black background doesn't appear.
fig_antonio #: It didn't work anyway.

I've just installed it on my MT5 and apparently it works normally:



You need to describe what you're trying to do and what's going wrong so that you can get some help. Include relevant messages from the Journal tab and screenshots to make it easier to understand the problem.

See also:

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