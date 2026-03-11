Indicators: Candle Time End and Spread - page 2
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I did it...
Watch on YouTube how to install indicators on mt5.
OR click on candle_time_end_and_spread. mq5 (2.49 KB), then open.
When you open Metatrader, click compile.
Then go to the chart screen, ctrl + n and find the indicator, drag it to the chart.
I've just installed it on my MT5 and apparently it works normally:
You need to describe what you're trying to do and what's going wrong so that you can get some help. Include relevant messages from the Journal tab and screenshots to make it easier to understand the problem.
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