Indicators: Momentum offset histo

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Momentum offset histo:

Histogram of momentum

Momentum offset histo

Author: maximo

 
Hello Sir.  This is indeed what I was looking for, but alas it didn't appear correctly.  I know it was just posted recently, I just thought I'd notify you.  What occurred on my end was- after the download onto MT4, the indicator window appeared correctly, but the histogram did not appear.  Any solutions?  Thank you-
 
SRM #:
Hello Sir.  This is indeed what I was looking for, but alas it didn't appear correctly.  I know it was just posted recently, I just thought I'd notify you.  What occurred on my end was- after the download onto MT4, the indicator window appeared correctly, but the histogram did not appear.  Any solutions?  Thank you-


Indicator has been updated.

 
please fix this Code. Its not showing anything
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