How to find mean value for array?
M. Amir:
Hi Experts,
There is this function called MathMean() and does not work for some reason. Do I need to include library for it?
M. Amir
You need:
#include <Math\Stat\Math.mqh>
The context menu provides a handy way to include these
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Hi Experts,
There is this function called MathMean() and does not work for some reason. Do I need to include library for it?
M. Amir