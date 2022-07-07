How to find mean value for array?

New comment
 

Hi Experts,

There is this function called MathMean() and does not work for some reason. Do I need to include library for it?

M. Amir

 
M. Amir:

Hi Experts,

There is this function called MathMean() and does not work for some reason. Do I need to include library for it?

M. Amir

You need:

#include <Math\Stat\Math.mqh>

The context menu provides a handy way to include these


 
R4tna C #:

You need:

Thank you!!, that was fast
New comment