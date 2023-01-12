i want to move my 10usd to my mt5 trading account

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i want to move my 10usd to my mt5 trading account
 
bernard springbok:
i want to move my 10usd to my mt5 trading account
Me too
 
Do you know this page in your profile (Payment => Top up MQL5 Services): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bernardspringbok/accounting/choosein ?
 
Carl Schreiber #:
Do you know this page in your profile (Payment => Top up MQL5 Services): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bernardspringbok/accounting/choosein ?
It's show not exist ,the link
 
Sivaraj Kolandavelloo #:
It's show not exist ,the link

You can look at your profile:

This is my profile pages (you can check your profile pages on the link above):


 
bernard springbok: i want to move my 10usd to my mt5 trading account
Sivaraj Kolandavelloo #: Me too

There is no such thing as a “MT5 trading account”; MetaQuotes is not a broker, as it says in the bottom right corner of every page.

You have to fund your brokerage account with your broker.

 
William Roeder #:

There is no such thing as a “MT5 trading account”; MetaQuotes is not a broker, as it says in the bottom right corner of every page.

You have to fund your brokerage account with your broker.

I have 10USD how can I fund my broker
 
Pieter Hermanes Jonkers #:
I have 10USD how can I fund my broker

Contact your broker about it.

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