Worse VPS Service Ever
MQL5 VPS?
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https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
and -
If your MQL5 VPS was automatically renewed so it means that you signed for automatic renewal.
If your MQL5 VPS was renewed but you are thinking that you did not sign for automatic renewal so write to the service desk.
Because the service desk can check about the following: you signed for automatic renewal or not -
go to "Contacts and requests" link at the bottom of this page, "Create request", choose Account \ Ask a question, then describe your problem and it will create a ticket for you.
mhchaoui:
I did not sign for Automatic Renewal and still get renewed automatically.
Please refund my $15.
- Yes you did.
- This is a user's forum. We don't have your money. Only the Service Desk can do anything.
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I did not sign for Automatic Renewal and still get renewed automatically.
Please refund my $15.