Market Entry Conditions implementation (MA & CCI Filters)

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            // Buy entry
            if(MABuyFilter&&CCIBuyFilter)
              {
               //here we are assuming that the TakeProfit and StopLoss are entered in Pips
               ticket = OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_BUY, Lots, Ask, vSlippage, Bid - StopLoss * vPoint, Bid + TakeProfit * vPoint, "Set by Process Expert Advisor", Magic, 0, Blue);
               if(ticket < 0)
                 {
                  comment = comment + " " + "Error Sending BUY Order";
                 }
               else
                 {
                  comment = comment + " " + "BUY Order Executed Succesfuly";
                 }
              }
            else
              {
               comment = comment + " " + "Reason Order Not Opened: MA Filter Not Passed";
            }
         }
         else if(Open[1] > Open[StartHour] + MinPipLimit * MyPoint) //v3.0
              {
               //---------------------------------
               // Sell entry
               if(MASellFilter && CCISellFilter)
                 {
                  //here we are assuming that the TakeProfit and StopLoss are entered in Pips
                  ticket = OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_SELL, Lots, Bid, vSlippage, Ask + StopLoss * vPoint, Ask - TakeProfit * vPoint, "Set by Process Expert Advisor", Magic, 0, Blue);
                  if(ticket < 0)
                    {
                     comment = comment + " " + "Error Sending SELL Order";
                    }
                  else
                    {
                     comment = comment + " " + "SELL Order Executed Succesfuly";
                    }
                 }
              }
            else
              {
               comment = comment + " " + "Reason Order Not Opened: MinPipLimit Filter Not Passed";
              }
         myAlert("EA", comment);
        }
      Comment(comment);
      Print(comment);
     }
   return;
  }

Hello MQL5 Community,

I had an EA built and would appreciate your assistance in providing your expert solution to my inquiry:

Is there another way to simplify the entry conditions logical operators so that they can function independently of one another?


My initial entry conditions follow this sample provided below:

In terms of entry, I'd like to separate these conditions so that when one is selected, the other should not be true if it is not selected.

I make use of two conditions which are the MA and the CCi Filter. 

// Buy entry

if(MABuyFilter&&CCIBuyFilter)

// Sell entry

if(MASellFilter&&CCISellFilter)


I greatly appreciate your support in this regard,

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