Market Entry Conditions implementation (MA & CCI Filters)
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Hello MQL5 Community,
I had an EA built and would appreciate your assistance in providing your expert solution to my inquiry:
Is there another way to simplify the entry conditions logical operators so that they can function independently of one another?
My initial entry conditions follow this sample provided below:
In terms of entry, I'd like to separate these conditions so that when one is selected, the other should not be true if it is not selected.
I make use of two conditions which are the MA and the CCi Filter.
// Buy entry
if(MABuyFilter&&CCIBuyFilter)
// Sell entry
if(MASellFilter&&CCISellFilter)
I greatly appreciate your support in this regard,