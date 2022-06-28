Range data
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double TickData[1][5]; for(int i=0; i<1000; i++) { TickData[i] = Close[1];
Code makes no sense.
- You create a two dimension array, of size one.
- Treat it as a one dimension array.
- Try to insert a thousand elements into it.
- All with the same value.
- Sanjay Rathore: If i want to count how many times a price range has been hit;Define in concrete terms what you mean by “hit”. Until then it can not be coded.
William Roeder #:
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Code makes no sense.
- You create a two dimension array, of size one.
- Treat it as a one dimension array.
- Try to insert a thousand elements into it.
- All with the same value.
- Define in concrete terms what you mean by “hit”. Until then it can not be coded.
So, what I mean is the price within hour is counted, and across serval hours the market returns to that price; strengthening consensus for that price.
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If i want to count how many times a price range has been hit; what would I need to add to the for loop in order to do this? So, capture the data within the blue areas ever hour.
also what tick data would i use for array access?