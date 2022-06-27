Commission is not displayed in deposit currency
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Hi,
I have a commission based forex account (Axiory-Demo). My deposit currency is EUR.
Nevertheless in the specification of an arbitrary currency pair (eg GBPCHF) the commission value (for in_deal in this case) is shown in USD, not in my deposit currency.
That is what I expect. Or am I completely wrong here?
See screenshot portion:
If I write the commission by MQL5 code I get the right answer:
I get the following output:
What do you think?