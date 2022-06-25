Unsupported filling mode error

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Hello friends,

I am puzzled by an error, Every time i strategy test, the orders don't get executed and the error is "Unsupported filling mode

I am crowdsourcing for possible reasons why this is happening and how i can solve this puzzle, any help will be greatly valued with gratitude and appreciation

Unsupported filling mode"

 

I found one thread with same issue discussed but it is more related to the coding:
Market orders always fail because of error #4756 [Unsupported filling mode]

Market orders always fail because of error #4756 [Unsupported filling mode]
Market orders always fail because of error #4756 [Unsupported filling mode]
  • 2022.01.25
  • www.mql5.com
Hello guys, I plot a line in my chart, called "sl". Then I execute my code and I always receive this [Unsupported filling mode] error #4756...
 
Sergey Golubev #:

I found one thread with same issue discussed but it is more related to the coding:
Market orders always fail because of error #4756 [Unsupported filling mode]

Thank you Sergey Golubev, let me check it out.
 
Kennedy Kimorgew Kenei #:
Thank you Sergey Golubev, let me check it out.
It worked, i just had to implement the answer suggested. Sergey, you are my miracle. Thank you a million times
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