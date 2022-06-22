where is the subscription price?

New comment
 


I don't know what to do !
where is the subscription price?
how can I change it?

 
Uncheck "This is my personal signal" if you're going to sell the signal.
 
FXSUN24:


I don't know what to do !
where is the subscription price?
how can I change it?

Your signal is private, you have to change to public.  
 
Marsel #:
Uncheck "This is my personal signal" if you're going to sell the signal.

I got it thanks bro

 
RENATA PALIOKIENE #:
Your signal is private, you have to change to public.  

thank you

New comment