MT5 refuses my trades
Please write in English (this is the English forum) or use the French forum.
As for the refused trading, please explain yourself in more detail, with log file details and screenshots.
You can't possible expect us to offer you a good answer with so little information.
Veuillez écrire en anglais (c’est le forum anglais) ou utiliser le forum Français.
En ce qui concerne le trading refusé, veuillez vous expliquer plus en détail, avec les détails du fichier journal et des captures d’écran.
Vous ne pouvez pas vous attendre à ce que nous vous offrions une bonne réponse avec si peu d’informations.
I write in English, I can't get the screenshots.... But when I want to open a position, it tells me that the market is closed. While I'm on EUR/USD.
See what is written in the logs and show it too us. To make screenshots use the [Alt]+[PrtSc] or just [PrtSc] on the keyboard and attach the image files to your post if you can't post the image directly.
Also show us the Session times from the Contract Specifications for EUR/USD (like in the following example)
See what is written in the logs and show it too us. To make screenshots use the [Alt]+[PrtSc] or just [PrtSc] on the keyboard and attach the image files to your post if you can't post the image directly.
Also show us the Session times from the Contract Specifications for EUR/USD (like in the following example)
I tried everything nothing to do .... even the screenshot does not work.
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I have a problem since this morning, my trades are refused. Buy and sell, I click but nothing. What could it be?