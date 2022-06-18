Subscribe Signal

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Can Signal was allow to stop manually the trades or not?
Amado Macatuno:
Can Signal was allow to stop manually the trades or not?
Can Signal was allow to stop manually the trades or not?
If you want to close the signal copied trades manually, you should pause or stop the signal subscription first, otherwise they will open again upon synchronization.
Right click on the Signal's name in the Navigator window, under your account number >> Suspend or
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
Eleni Anna Branou #:After click suspend or pause and click play will open again upon synchronization?
If you want to close the signal copied trades manually, you should pause or stop the signal subscription first, otherwise they will open again upon synchronization.
Right click on the Signal's name in the Navigator window, under your account number >> Suspend or
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
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