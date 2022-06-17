VPS FOR MT4

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Hello friends am having challenges of renting vps for mt4 .

when click on vps i was told to lunch mt5 platform and am not using mt5 platform can someone help please

 
12026145:

Hello friends am having challenges of renting vps for mt4 .

when click on vps i was told to lunch mt5 platform and am not using mt5 platform can someone help please

Start registering a MQL5 VPS from your MT4 terminal.

Right click in your account number in the Navigator window >> Register a Virtual Server



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