VPS FOR MT4
12026145:
Hello friends am having challenges of renting vps for mt4 .
when click on vps i was told to lunch mt5 platform and am not using mt5 platform can someone help please
Start registering a MQL5 VPS from your MT4 terminal.
Right click in your account number in the Navigator window >> Register a Virtual Server
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Hello friends am having challenges of renting vps for mt4 .
when click on vps i was told to lunch mt5 platform and am not using mt5 platform can someone help please