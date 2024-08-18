Using custom indicators on the MT4 Web Terminal...
Murat Yazici: Hello everyone, Do you have any ideas about the using uncustom indicators on the MT4 Web Terminal? I wonder how I can use my own indicator on it.
It's not possible to use custom indicators or EAs on the Web Terminal nor on the Mobile Terminal. Only the Desktop Terminal can do that.
Fernando Carreiro #:
It's not possible to use custom indicators or EAs on the Web Terminal nor on the Mobile Terminal. Only the Desktop Terminal can do that.
It's not possible to use custom indicators or EAs on the Web Terminal nor on the Mobile Terminal. Only the Desktop Terminal can do that.
Do you know how they do this?
@Itumeleng Kilana #: How to attach them to mobile platform?
The following is for the MT5 mobile app, but it should be somewhat similar for the MT4 app
I like the above chart. Someone sent to me too. I would attach the chart. But how can one get this. The link of the owner or is it a scam.
Files:
If it is application, what is it and how csn one get it
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Do you have any ideas about the using custom indicators on the MT4 Web Terminal?
I wonder how I can use my own indicator on it.