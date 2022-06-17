Looking x somebody that can code this RAID indicator

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Hi guys.
I had this indicator on MT4 and now I need x MT5.
Anyway able to code x it?

It just mark the "raids", wick of candles that took a swing liquidity.
I got the mql code x MT4 but I'm not able to bring to MT5.

Thanks in advance x ur help.


 
Do you have the source code? If not, do you know how that indicator works?
 
_MAHA_ #:
Do you have the source code? If not, do you know how that indicator works?
Yes I do have source code but mql4.
 
francescoxio #:
Yes I do have source code but mql4.

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