Pay attention to detail
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Note to self Pay attention to Detail
A baby bird meets misfortune by trying to fly from the nest Prematurely .
The small must attain a certain stature before making even the most preliminary advances.
A willing ness to accept difficult task too quickly invites unfortunate consequences.
Stick to basics for the moment, and make security a priority
1: Learn how to let the market tell you things are not working out quickly
2: Learn how to achieve and maintain a state of objectively.
3 Learn how to achieve and recognise "true intuitive information and learn how to act on it consistently