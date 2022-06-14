Pay attention to detail

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Note to self Pay attention to Detail 

A baby bird meets misfortune by trying to fly from the nest Prematurely .

The small must attain a certain stature before making even the most preliminary advances.

A willing ness to accept difficult task too quickly invites unfortunate consequences.

Stick to basics for the moment, and make security a priority 

Pay attention

1: Learn how to let the market tell you things are not working out quickly

2: Learn how to achieve and maintain a state of objectively.

3 Learn how to achieve and recognise "true intuitive information and learn how to act on it consistently

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