Strategy Tester showing different figures then the currency figures
Time Deal Symbol Type Direction Volume Price Order Commission Swap Profit Balance Comment 2022.03.01 00:00:00 1 balance 0.00 0.00 5 000.00 5 000.00 2022.03.01 10:33:00 2 US30 sell in 1.8 33 979.1 2 0.00 0.00 0.00 5 000.00 #333111 S061 DTS_ZB A11 2022.03.01 10:35:20 3 US30 buy out 1.8 34 007.3 3 0.00 0.00 - 50.76 4 949.24 sl 34007.3 2022.03.01 10:36:00 4 US30 sell in 1.9 33 987.1 4 0.00 0.00 0.00 4 949.24 #333111 S01 DTS_ZB A11 2022.03.01 12:08:40 5 US30 buy out 1.9 33 667.9 5 0.00 0.00 606.48 5 555.72 tp 33667.9 2022.03.01 17:00:00 6 US30 sell in 0.6 33 660.2 6 0.00 0.00 0.00 5 555.72 #333111 S061 DTS_ZB A11 2022.03.01 17:00:40 7 US30 buy out 0.6 33 755.3 7 0.00 0.00 - 57.06 5 498.66 sl 33755.3 2022.03.01 17:01:00 8 US30 sell in 1.3 33 713.2 8 0.00 0.00 0.00 5 498.66 #333111 S061 DTS_ZB A11 2022.03.01 18:47:40 9 US30 buy out 1.3 33 230.1 9 0.00 0.00 628.03 6 126.69 tp 33230.1 2022.03.02 10:11:00 10 US30 buy in 1.7 33 285.2 10 0.00 0.00 0.00 6 126.69 #333111 L0311 DBL_ZS B1 2022.03.02 11:00:40 11 US30 sell out 1.7 33 249.3 11 0.00 0.00 - 61.03 6 065.66 sl 33249.3 2022.03.02 11:15:00 12 US30 buy in 0.5 33 364.2 12 0.00 0.00 0.00 6 065.66 #333111 L023 DTS_ZR A2 2022.03.02 12:45:00 13 US30 sell out 0.5 33 527.1 13 0.00 0.00 81.45 6 147.11 CLOSE#12 BuildUpAroundPivot 2022.03.02 16:00:00 14 US30 buy in 1.2 33 450.7 14 0.00 0.00 0.00 6 147.11 #333111 L021 DBL_ZS A212 2022.03.02 17:04:40 15 US30 sell out 1.2 33 679.1 15 0.00 0.00 274.08 6 421.19 tp 33679.1 2022.03.02 17:45:00 16 US30 buy in 0.8 33 712.5 16 0.00 0.00 0.00 6 421.19 #333111 L061 DBL_ZB B1 2022.03.02 17:54:40 17 US30 sell out 0.8 33 636.4 17 0.00 0.00 - 60.88 6 360.31 sl 33636.4 2022.03.02 18:14:00 18 US30 buy in 0.4 33 864.5 18 0.00 0.00 0.00 6 360.31 #333111 L061 DBL_ZB B1 2022.03.02 21:27:40 19 US30 sell out 0.4 33 899.9 19 0.00 0.00 14.16 6 374.47 sl 33899.9 2022.03.03 17:00:00 20 US30 sell in 2 34 077.5 20 0.00 0.00 0.00 6 374.47 #333111 S061 DTS_ZB A12 2022.03.03 18:30:00 21 US30 buy out 2 33 765.1 21 0.00 0.00 624.80 6 999.27 CLOSE#20 M15 BearLW TagPivot 0.00 0.00 1 999.27 6 999.27
Thanks Vladimir for your reply.
I have changed per your suggestion, still the same figures. And I realized that it is actually USD Values for Profit and Loss on each trade. I am unable to figure out why my Stop Loss is going beyond set limits, yet the calculations are correct.
Earlier while I was running another strategy it was showing correctly at 1% or USD 50 as loss. See above table from an Excel Sheet taken from Backtest Report.
regards.
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Dear Forum Members
I have issue with Strategy Tester, which I noticed recently while running the tester. It shows Balance 5200 Pips Profit 0 Equity 5200. Now even my Max SL (USD 50) calculated using Optimum Lot size is also showing very high figure of (USD -401). I have checked my code and it still it is calculating the figures correctly as below:
where as as per screen shot attached it is showing as -401.00 as shown in the attached screen shot of Strategy Tester as well as ST Options Settings.
Please help me, if I need to tweak some settings, as these figures are really confusing about how much money strategy is making or loosing.
If I look at Equity it started with 5000 + profit on 1st Trade 601 - loss on 2nd Trade -401 Balance 5200. This makes me believe it is showing in USD, the deposit currency.
Thanks in advance for the support.