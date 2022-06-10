mql5 closed my access

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yesterday mql5 closed my access, then opened it.. and now closed it again... I really don't understand the mql5 service..

 
Imam Syarief:

yesterday mql5 closed my access, then opened it.. and now closed it again... I really don't understand the mql5 service..

Contact customer services

 
Imam Syarief:

yesterday mql5 closed my access, then opened it.. and now closed it again... I really don't understand the mql5 service..

How many positions have you traded in GBPUSD from 2022.06.07 11:55 to 2022.06.07 16:52 with an initial balance of only 500,-?

I guess more that 200 of 0.01 lot! So your account was heavily over traded. Thank goodness a subscription is not allowed.

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