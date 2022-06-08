Indicators: Speed and Acceleration (with HMA)
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Speed and Acceleration (with HMA):
This indicator gives the Speed and Acceleration of the price for a given period. In order to make a smooth graph, can be used a procedure using the Hull Moving Average method
Author: padbravo