I need help please - Objects overlap each other in all graphics - page 2
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There is! It is called a "tab" for each chart. The desktop terminal allows both methods. The mobile app only allows one method since it does not have the "tabs".
Have you used the desktop version before?
These are the various open charts selectable by the "tabs" ...
Have you used the desktop version before?
These are the various open charts selectable by the "tabs" ...
No, the mobile solution is not better because you can only have one chart open at a time on the mobile device, while the desktop version can have multiple charts opened spread out on the screen or over several screens. This also allows having multiple charts of the same symbol/timeframe to be open with different visual aspects. This the mobile version can't do.