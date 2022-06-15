I need help please - Objects overlap each other in all graphics - page 2

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Fernando Carreiro #:

There is! It is called a "tab" for each chart. The desktop terminal allows both methods. The mobile app only allows one method since it does not have the "tabs".

I don't understand! What's tab?
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takishan #: I don't understand! What's tab?

Have you used the desktop version before?

These are the various open charts selectable by the "tabs" ...


 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Have you used the desktop version before?

These are the various open charts selectable by the "tabs" ...


But that's not the same! The mobile solution is better since you don't need to have a lot of tabs open, you can just change the symbol.
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takishan #: But that's not the same! The mobile solution is better since you don't need to have a lot of tabs open, you can just change the symbol.

No, the mobile solution is not better because you can only have one chart open at a time on the mobile device, while the desktop version can have multiple charts opened spread out on the screen or over several screens. This also allows having multiple charts of the same symbol/timeframe to be open with different visual aspects. This the mobile version can't do.

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