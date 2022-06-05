Purchased Tab Missing In MT5
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That is missing in MT5, please fix/add that.
I have a purchased product that I wanted to install in another machine and because the seller is temporarily debarred from selling, the indicator does not appear on the market search in MT5, and there is no button to install it here on the market either.
The people who already purchased the product should have access to it even if the author is suffering a temporary penalty.