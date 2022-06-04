ArrayResize doesn't work!
can someone help?
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Please, insert code correctly: when editing a post, click and paste your code in the popup window (the first time I edited your post and inserted the code correctly)
these are pics not codes, i didn't write codes manually, i did pics for its.
for(int i=1;i<30;i++)
ArrayResize is failing, so check for the error code to see why.
double tab[]; ResetLastError(); int nResult = ArrayResize( tab, 30 ); if( nResult <= 0 ) PrintFormat( "Error %d, Result %d — Unable to resize array", _LastError, nResult ); int nSize = ArraySize( tab ); for( int i = nSize - 1; i >= 0; i-- ) tab[i] = i ...;
ArrayResize is failing, so check for the error code to see why.
done.
Then the example code you have shown is not the true problem. The problem will be with your real code which you have not shown.
Something else is causing an issue. Only by showing your real code will we be able to see what the actual problem is.
PS! Please don't call people "bro" if you are not actually friends. For most native or well-versed English speakers, it is actually a bit off-putting.
Then the example code you have shown is not the true problem. The problem will be with your real code which you have not shown.
Something else is causing an issue. Only by showing your real code will we be able to see what the actual problem is.
PS! Please don't call people "bro" if you are not actually friends. For most native or well-versed English speakers, it is actually a bit off-putting.
in the code, you can see that the array is defined there, i didn't use it in other parts in the code.
the array is new, but it is giving the error.
nothing to do with the other parts of the code.
i even modified the name of the array but same error.
i am even not using any library or include.
i wish that mt4 didn't become fake like mt5, i think you know the stupid mt5 compilator and even platform, but if same developers doing both, this is the reason.
i hope i'm wrong.
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can someone help?