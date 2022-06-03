MetaTrader 5 Agent Manager

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All agents are in the 'disconnected' state all day today.

I tried deleting agents and then re-adding them - zero result. Last attempt: uninstall 'MetaTrader 5 Agent Manager' and reinstall. 

Build  MetaTrader 5 Agent Manager 3311

 

Here is one of the logs:

FM      0       18:06:30.283    Startup access rights to common directory successfully checked
JH      0       18:06:30.284    Startup service start initialized
RR      0       18:06:30.284    Startup create startup thread
HL      0       18:06:30.284    Startup thread successfully created
IF      0       18:06:30.284    Startup MetaTester 5 x64 build 3311 (27 May 2022)
CP      0       18:06:30.293    Server  MetaTester 5 started on 0.0.0.0:2003
RE      0       18:06:30.295    Network server agent1.mql5.net ping 36 ms
CN      0       18:06:30.295    Network server agent2.mql5.net ping 113 ms
MF      0       18:06:30.295    Network server agent3.mql5.net ping 15 ms
NM      0       18:06:30.295    Network server agent4.mql5.net ping 114 ms
ME      0       18:06:30.295    Network server agent5.mql5.net ping 181 ms
CR      0       18:06:30.297    Startup initialization finished
NK      0       18:06:30.298    Startup startup thread finished successfully
IN      0       18:07:25.420    Network connected to agent1.mql5.net
QG      0       18:07:26.806    Network connected to agent2.mql5.net
IL      0       18:07:49.898    Network connected to agent4.mql5.net
CE      0       18:07:51.575    Network connected to agent5.mql5.net
IJ      0       18:07:53.351    Network connected to agent1.mql5.net
KS      0       18:07:54.739    Network connected to agent2.mql5.net
RH      0       18:08:17.545    Network connected to agent4.mql5.net
IQ      0       18:08:19.222    Network connected to agent5.mql5.net
MF      0       18:08:21.001    Network connected to agent1.mql5.net
DO      0       18:08:22.390    Network connected to agent2.mql5.net
DD      0       18:08:45.481    Network connected to agent4.mql5.net
PM      0       18:08:47.165    Network connected to agent5.mql5.net
KL      0       18:08:48.902    Network MQL5 Cloud Network server agent3.mql5.net selected after rescan (ping 15 ms)
 

Build 3311. There are no restrictions in the 'Scheduler' tab - it is allowed to work at any time:



At the same time, the 'common.ini' file contains only zeros:

[MQL5CloudNetwork]
Mode=2
Id=3E33B31E2AFBB56EF1CAF44E9FD829683328C62EF6C701BA966F48A22760
Schedule=000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000

- is it supposed to be like that? That there are only zeros in 'common.ini', despite the fact that there are no restrictions in the 'Scheduler' tab?
 

Why is my 'MetaTrader 5 Agent Manager' not connecting for the third day?

 

Log of one of the agents:

NM      0       06:41:17.484    Startup access rights to common directory successfully checked
LH      0       06:41:17.485    Startup service start initialized
DR      0       06:41:17.485    Startup create startup thread
NL      0       06:41:17.485    Startup thread successfully created
KF      0       06:41:17.485    Startup MetaTester 5 x64 build 3311 (27 May 2022)
LP      0       06:41:17.495    Server  MetaTester 5 started on 0.0.0.0:2003
FE      0       06:41:17.496    Network server agent1.mql5.net ping 36 ms
ON      0       06:41:17.496    Network server agent2.mql5.net ping 113 ms
IF      0       06:41:17.496    Network server agent3.mql5.net ping 15 ms
JM      0       06:41:17.496    Network server agent4.mql5.net ping 114 ms
IE      0       06:41:17.496    Network server agent5.mql5.net ping 181 ms
DR      0       06:41:17.499    Startup initialization finished
GK      0       06:41:17.500    Startup startup thread finished successfully
EN      0       06:42:49.574    Network connected to agent1.mql5.net
OG      0       06:42:51.604    Network connected to agent2.mql5.net
ML      0       06:43:14.406    Network connected to agent4.mql5.net
DE      0       06:43:16.082    Network connected to agent5.mql5.net
CJ      0       06:43:17.860    Network connected to agent1.mql5.net
JS      0       06:43:19.253    Network connected to agent2.mql5.net
RH      0       06:43:42.352    Network connected to agent4.mql5.net
PQ      0       06:43:44.032    Network connected to agent5.mql5.net
CF      0       06:43:45.810    Network connected to agent1.mql5.net
NO      0       06:43:47.201    Network connected to agent2.mql5.net
JD      0       06:44:09.994    Network connected to agent4.mql5.net
NM      0       06:44:11.671    Network connected to agent5.mql5.net
JL      0       06:44:13.409    Network MQL5 Cloud Network server agent3.mql5.net selected after rescan (ping 15 ms)
[Deleted]  

Vladimir Karputov #: Build 3311. There are no restrictions in the 'Scheduler' tab - it is allowed to work at any time: At the same time, the 'common.ini' file contains only zeros: - is it supposed to be like that? That there are only zeros in 'common.ini', despite the fact that there are no restrictions in the 'Scheduler' tab?

Yes, it is correct to have all zeros if all the time slots are available!

[Deleted]  
Vladimir Karputov #: Why is my 'MetaTrader 5 Agent Manager' not connecting for the third day? Log of one of the agents:

Look in your MQL5.com profile page for agents' list and see if they appear there and what PR is given.

Profile → Agents → Agents 

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/[username]/agents/list
What PR value are your getting there?
[Deleted]  

Also make sure that it is logging on to the MQL5 Cloud Network


 

I got the 'MetaTrader 5 Agent Manager' online!

How I did it: I uninstalled 'MetaTrader 5 Agent Manager' and after that I cleaned my computer's registry. After that I reinstalled 'MetaTrader 5 Agent Manager' and the agents connected to the network!


Fernando Carreiro #:

PR 168-172

[Deleted]  
Vladimir Karputov #:I got the 'MetaTrader 5 Agent Manager' online! How I did it: I uninstalled 'MetaTrader 5 Agent Manager' and after that I cleaned my computer's registry. After that I reinstalled 'MetaTrader 5 Agent Manager' and the agents connected to the network! PR 168-172
Ok, all good then!
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