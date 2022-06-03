each time I open mt4 after switch off pc it's default set up open
As I set up my indicators and templates, and saved. Every time after switch off my pc and start again mt4 shows its default values and I do not find my indicators and templates which I installed and saved in previous session.
- show indicators
- {BUG} show trend lines on other charts!
- Chart settings- help!
alay1_1:
As I set up my indicators and templates, and saved. Every time after switch off my pc and start again mt4 shows its default values and I do not find my indicators and templates which I installed and saved in previous session.
As I set up my indicators and templates, and saved. Every time after switch off my pc and start again mt4 shows its default values and I do not find my indicators and templates which I installed and saved in previous session.
Do not just switch off your PC.
Close the platform properly before switching off your PC.
- alay1_1: Every time after switch off my pc and start again mt4 shows its default values
You do have Tools → Options (control+O) → Server → Keep personal settings and data at startup checked?
- alay1_1 #: Yes, I am doing the same, closing all apps on my pc before switch off. It's not working.
Yes, but remember, it can take a while for the terminal to exit (after the window is gone). With 46 charts, it takes more than 30 seconds on my laptop.
- Stop switching off, shutdown windows instead.
William Roeder #:I did it All,,,, not working,,
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You do have Tools → Options (control+O) → Server → Keep personal settings and data at startup checked?
-
Yes, but remember, it can take a while for the terminal to exit (after the window is gone). With 46 charts, it takes more than 30 seconds on my laptop.
- Stop switching off, shutdown windows instead.
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