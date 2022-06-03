each time I open mt4 after switch off pc it's default set up open

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As I set up my indicators and templates, and saved. Every time after switch off my pc and start again mt4 shows its default values and I do not find my indicators and templates which I installed and saved in previous session.
 
alay1_1:
As I set up my indicators and templates, and saved. Every time after switch off my pc and start again mt4 shows its default values and I do not find my indicators and templates which I installed and saved in previous session.

Do not just switch off your PC.

Close the platform properly before switching off your PC.

 
Keith Watford #:

Do not just switch off your PC.

Close the platform properly before switching off your PC.

Yes, I am doing the same, closing all apps on my pc before switch off. It's not working.
Even I tried different MT4 version like, GCI, XM,FXTM,,,,ETC
 
  1. alay1_1: Every time after switch off my pc and start again mt4 shows its default values

    You do have Tools → Options (control+O) → Server → Keep personal settings and data at startup checked?

  2. alay1_1 #: Yes, I am doing the same, closing all apps on my pc before switch off. It's not working.

    Yes, but remember, it can take a while for the terminal to exit (after the window is gone). With 46 charts, it takes more than 30 seconds on my laptop.

  3. Stop switching off, shutdown windows instead. Shutdown
 
William Roeder #:

  1. You do have Tools → Options (control+O) → Server → Keep personal settings and data at startup checked?

  2. Yes, but remember, it can take a while for the terminal to exit (after the window is gone). With 46 charts, it takes more than 30 seconds on my laptop.

  3. Stop switching off, shutdown windows instead.
I did it All,,,, not working,, 
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