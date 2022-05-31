ASK candle charts

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ASK candle charts

Hi everyone,

I am looking for ask candle charts as my trading method requires the ask price to cross certain indicator levels but if I use the bid candles the indicator would be calculated from that price not that ask price.

Has this been achieved before? If not I would be really grateful if someone could help me with this issue.

I think it must be possible. My idea would be to some how shift the bid candles up vertically by the spread for that particular pair/instrument. As I have absolutely zero coding knowledge I'm not sure how this would be possible, but am sure someone with the correct knowledge would be able to do this.

Thanks for reading and for any help.

 
You don't need it. Just use the Bid prices and add the average spread.
 
mandani tushar :

ASK candle charts

Hi everyone,

I am looking for ask candle charts as my trading method requires the ask price to cross certain indicator levels but if I use the bid candles the indicator would be calculated from that price not that ask price.

Has this been achieved before? If not I would be really grateful if someone could help me with this issue.

I think it must be possible. My idea would be to some how shift the bid candles up vertically by the spread for that particular pair/instrument. As I have absolutely zero coding knowledge I'm not sure how this would be possible, but am sure someone with the correct knowledge would be able to do this.

Thanks for reading and for any help.

A simple example: add a spread to the ' Close ' price (we take the spread from the ' spread ' array)

Files:
Candles_Ask.mq5  5 kb
 
William Roeder #:
You don't need it. Just use the Bid prices and add the average spread.

thank you sir, for your valuable reply it is very helpful to me

 
Vladimir Karputov #:

A simple example: add a spread to the ' Close ' price (we take the spread from the ' spread ' array)

thank you sir for your valuable reply it is very helpful to me

by the way i am looking for proper candle chart not a line, any body help me ?

 
mandani tushar # :

thank you sir for your valuable reply it is very helpful to me

by the way i am looking for proper candle chart not a line, any body help me ?

What does "correct" mean? Nobody broke the candlestick chart, it was and is correct from the very beginning.

 
Vladimir Karputov # :

Что значит "правильно"? Свечной график никто не ломал, он был и остается правильным с самого начала.

i look as shown in this attachment .png file and the code is also attached but it doesn't show the candle


<*.ex* file removed >

 
mandani tushar # :
i look as shown in this attachment .png file and the code is also attached but it doesn't show the candle


<*.ex* file removed >

I want to warn you: discussion of paid products from the Market is prohibited on the forum (picture removed)

 
Vladimir Karputov #:

I want to warn you: discussion of paid products from the Market is prohibited on the forum (picture removed)

my apologies  sir 
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