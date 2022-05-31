ASK candle charts
ASK candle charts
Hi everyone,
I am looking for ask candle charts as my trading method requires the ask price to cross certain indicator levels but if I use the bid candles the indicator would be calculated from that price not that ask price.
Has this been achieved before? If not I would be really grateful if someone could help me with this issue.
I think it must be possible. My idea would be to some how shift the bid candles up vertically by the spread for that particular pair/instrument. As I have absolutely zero coding knowledge I'm not sure how this would be possible, but am sure someone with the correct knowledge would be able to do this.
Thanks for reading and for any help.
A simple example: add a spread to the ' Close ' price (we take the spread from the ' spread ' array)
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ASK candle charts
Hi everyone,
I am looking for ask candle charts as my trading method requires the ask price to cross certain indicator levels but if I use the bid candles the indicator would be calculated from that price not that ask price.
Has this been achieved before? If not I would be really grateful if someone could help me with this issue.
I think it must be possible. My idea would be to some how shift the bid candles up vertically by the spread for that particular pair/instrument. As I have absolutely zero coding knowledge I'm not sure how this would be possible, but am sure someone with the correct knowledge would be able to do this.
Thanks for reading and for any help.