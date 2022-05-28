When a stoploss or takeprofit is triggered, deal will automatically write a comment. How can it be prohibited ?

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just like the picture:

When a stoploss or takeprofit is triggered, deal will automatically write a comment. How can it be prohibited? How to use code?

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Yu Zhang: just like the picture: When a stoploss or takeprofit is triggered, deal will automatically write a comment. How can it be prohibited? How to use code?

It is a common practice by many brokers. It is not under your control. You can't prevent it.

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