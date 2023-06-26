Indicators: Trend Analyser Dashboard and perfect trend scanner indicators

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Trend Analyser Dashboard and perfect trend scanner indicators:

these two indicators have been coded well and they can be used for the purpose of market trend analysis for the purpose of increasing the accuracy in trading. The trend Analyser Dashboard will tell you the direction of the trend and whether to trade that particular trend for the moment or not. The perfect trend scanner will show you the direction of the trend also and blue histograms are for uptrend while red ones are for down trend. These two indicators have two different separate codes. The two indicators are already available on the market so the files codes provided here are only for demonstration of how the code looks like. Thank you

Trend Analyser Dashboard and perfect trend scanner indicators

Author: Elias Mtwenge

 
Automated-Trading:

Trend Analyser Dashboard and perfect trend scanner indicators:

Author: Elias Mtwenge

interesting will check it out...

 
Jermaine Wedderburn #:

interesting will check it out...

Thank you. I'm waiting 
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