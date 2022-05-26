Cant access my signal after changing my password with broker

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I had to change my master password with my broker. My broker doesnt provide investor password, so after i changed my master password, i am not able to access my signal. And I couldnt find where to change my signal password on mql5
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Ilyas Ahmad: I had to change my master password with my broker. My broker doesnt provide investor password ...

You don't have to have the broker supply an investor password. You can set the investor password in MetaTrader itself.


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