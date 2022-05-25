FileWrite only in one cell
Benjamin David Hardman:
Hi all,
I'm writing a CSV filewrite feature in my EA to basically track my equity curve as well as other data.
This code works but everything is printed in one cell, rather than a different column for each parameter - any ideas?
Looking into it more it looks to be a problem with excel as if I open with numbers (mac) it works fine:
Benjamin David Hardman: rather than a different column for each parameter - any ideas?
int csv_handle = FileOpen(csv_name,FILE_READ|FILE_WRITE|FILE_CSV|FILE_ANSI);
Perhaps you should specify a separator (in the code and corresponding in Excel).
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Hi all,
I'm writing a CSV filewrite feature in my EA to basically track my equity curve as well as other data.
This code works but everything is printed in one cell, rather than a different column for each parameter - any ideas?