Notification not working

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Hi,

My notification just stop working since April 2022. When I test from my desktop, it is saying that the notification sent to. But in my phone and ipad, there is no new notification. Can you please advise?


Regards,

Jane

 
BumpyJane:

Hi,

My notification just stop working since April 2022. When I test from my desktop, it is saying that the notification sent to. But in my phone and ipad, there is no new notification. Can you please advise?


Regards,

Jane

Test with another terminal, if your MQID, is correctly inputted, you should receive a notification
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