Notification not working
BumpyJane:Test with another terminal, if your MQID, is correctly inputted, you should receive a notification
Hi,
My notification just stop working since April 2022. When I test from my desktop, it is saying that the notification sent to. But in my phone and ipad, there is no new notification. Can you please advise?
Regards,
Jane
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Hi,
My notification just stop working since April 2022. When I test from my desktop, it is saying that the notification sent to. But in my phone and ipad, there is no new notification. Can you please advise?
Regards,
Jane