Trading platform does not accept signal duplication
Hello everyone, I want to link a trial account to my trial account on the MT5 platform, but I am not getting any response from the platform. It does not give an error, but it does not connect. My English is not good. I couldn't search the forum. I am sad. please someone help.
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