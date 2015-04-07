how to set spread to 2 points during strategy test?
my leverage is 1:100. Why should I check the leverage? Is it possible to set the spread for history data during EA test? Either in MQL5 code or MT5 trader?
Simply you can enter or fix spread in your tester like in image
If
you faced 17 Loss during 1.0 Lot then there many factors, If you
opened lot during news session then broker floating spread goes high,
second at closing with high fluctuation there must be slippage. you
didn't clearly mentioned which you lot used 1.0 or 0.1 or send screen
shot of you trade
Simply you can enter or fix spread in your tester like in image
If
you faced 17 Loss during 1.0 Lot then there many factors, If you
opened lot during news session then broker floating spread goes high,
second at closing with high fluctuation there must be slippage. you
didn't clearly mentioned which you lot used 1.0 or 0.1 or send screen
shot of you trade
Thanks a lot for the screenshot. I am using 1.0 lot, not the 0.1 mini lot. But my MT5 doesn't have the spread setting that showed in your screenshot.
Here is my EA test setting:
I am using MT5 build 1100, 20 March 2015.
Why my EA test setting panel does not have spread setting?
Simulation of spread
This is what I found from MT5 help. Does mean that user cannot set spread manually for EA test?
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When I issue a market by order for 1 lot of EURUSD, there will be immediate 17.00 dollars loss. I believe this is due to the markup that brokers put on top of market price.
I'd like to set the markup(Is this also called spread?) to minimum value during the EA test, e.g.: 2 points. 0.2 pips
How to set spread(The markup by forex brokers) in MQL5 during EA test?
Thanks!