How is the criteria to be in range for my port?

New comment
[Deleted]  

How is the criteria to be in range for my ports?

 
Pongpitak Kumpawong:

How is the criteria to be in range for my ports?

Read this for a good rating and be patient(!) a rating requires quite some time of real trading:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/375547
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/999

Market Product rating calculation now includes description quality
Market Product rating calculation now includes description quality
  • 2021.08.13
  • www.mql5.com
We have updated Market rules regarding product descriptions more than two months ago...
[Deleted]  
Carl Schreiber #:

Read this for a good rating and be patient(!) a rating requires quite some time of real trading:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/375547
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/999

Thanks.,

New comment