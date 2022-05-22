How is the criteria to be in range for my port?
Pongpitak Kumpawong:
How is the criteria to be in range for my ports?
Read this for a good rating and be patient(!) a rating requires quite some time of real trading:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/375547
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/999
Market Product rating calculation now includes description quality
- 2021.08.13
- www.mql5.com
We have updated Market rules regarding product descriptions more than two months ago...
Carl Schreiber #:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/375547
Read this for a good rating and be patient(!) a rating requires quite some time of real trading:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/375547
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/999
Thanks.,
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
How is the criteria to be in range for my ports?