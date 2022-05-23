When we used optimization, how to get the total number of optimizations use code?

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When we used optimization, how to get the total number of optimizations use code?

Just like picture, how to get 9 number use code? 

  
bool  FrameNext(
   ulong&   pass,      // The number of a pass in the optimization, during which the frame has been added
   string&  name,      // Public name/label
   long&    id,        // Public ID
   double&  value      // Value
   );
 
Kang Feng #:

pass is not the total number of optimization.

 
William Roeder #:
You don't and don't need it.

Recently there is an idea that needs to use the total number of optimizations.

 

Before optimization: It is not possible to get the total number of optimizations in advance

Optimizations in progress/optimizations finished: Write your own counter using FrameNext() to get the total number of optimizations completed.

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