When we used optimization, how to get the total number of optimizations use code?
bool FrameNext( ulong& pass, // The number of a pass in the optimization, during which the frame has been added string& name, // Public name/label long& id, // Public ID double& value // Value );
Before optimization: It is not possible to get the total number of optimizations in advance
Optimizations in progress/optimizations finished: Write your own counter using FrameNext() to get the total number of optimizations completed.
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When we used optimization, how to get the total number of optimizations use code?
Just like picture, how to get 9 number use code?