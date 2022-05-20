problem about assign parameter into array[MT5] help~
Wai Shing Ng: why i cannot assign Buy[i] into Dist[i]? I tested it in debug mode,when program run into for loop, it jumps to Test=321 directly and parameter in Dist[5] are 0. I also tried ArrayCopy,ArrayInsert,those cannot work. can anyone help me to solve this problem? Thank you very much.
double Buy() { double Dist[]; ArraySetAsSeries(Dist,true); ArrayResize(Dist,5,0); double Buy[5]={1,2,3,4,5}; for(int i=0;i<5;i++) { Dist[i]=Buy[i]; //P.S i tried ArrayCopy,ArrayInsert, those can't work } double Test=321; return (Test); }
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why i cannot assign Buy[i] into Dist[i]? I tested it in debug mode,when program run into for loop, it jumps to Test=321 directly and parameter in Dist[5] are 0.
I also tried ArrayCopy,ArrayInsert,those cannot work.
can anyone help me to solve this problem?
Thank you very much.